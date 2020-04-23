GUWAHATI: Check Book Stall Opening Time

All Book Shops/ Stalls in the Kamrup Metropolitan District who deals with curriculum books for students only are allowed to operate on every MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, and FRIDAY in between 10-00 AM and 01-00 PM. The following conditions will be applicable as notified earlier.

1. They will deal with curriculum books for students only.

2. Primarily they will arrange for home delivery of books.

3. In case of nearby guardians who wants to collect books from the book shops/stalls without using vehicles, they may collect books from the book shops.

4. No passes will be issued to any individual/parents for collection of books from the Book Shops/Stalls.

5. Wearing of Mask by the employees, Sanitization facility and Social Distancing at Book Stalls are a must.

6. For the movement of their employees and vehicles, the proprietors of the Book Shops will issue identity cards to them. No separate permission from the District Administration will be required.