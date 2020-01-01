Guwahati: Citizens Visit Temples On New Year Day

Keeping aside the protests and anger against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the people of Assam celebrates New Year, 2020 with much enthusiasm and fervour on the first day of the year by visiting temples to seek blessings from God.

People from across the state visited temples and seeks blessings so that the year could be passed off peacefully. “I have come to visit the temple and seek blessings from God so that the year could be passed off peacefully. The state is going through a tensed situation after the government clears CAB and has been implemented as a law that will destroy the language and culture of the indigenous Assamese. Therefore, I wish on this new year that the state could be saved from such contentious act in order to save the community at large,” said one of the pilgrims who visited Ganesh Temple at Ganeshguri.

Amid protests against CAA, people from across the state welcome the New Year with enthusiasm and wished that the New Year could bring happiness and joy to everyone’s life.