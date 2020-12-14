Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: City Buses To Pay Rs 10,000 Fine For Breaking Rules

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
140

The District Transport Office (DTO), Kamrup (M) has laid down a set of rules for city bus transportation which have to be maintained, failing which will lead to a fine of Rs 10,000.

Below are the norms and rules –

  • Complaint number should be displayed at the back of the bus.
  • There should be a back door entry and front door exit.
  • Uniforms are a must for the conductor and handyman.
  • Stoppage time at bus stations is set for two minutes. No stopping in the middle of the road.
  • A first aid kid must be available inside the bus in case of emergencies.
  • Tickets should be issued to passengers mandatorily.
