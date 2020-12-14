Guwahati: City Buses To Pay Rs 10,000 Fine For Breaking Rules
The District Transport Office (DTO), Kamrup (M) has laid down a set of rules for city bus transportation which have to be maintained, failing which will lead to a fine of Rs 10,000.
Below are the norms and rules –
- Complaint number should be displayed at the back of the bus.
- There should be a back door entry and front door exit.
- Uniforms are a must for the conductor and handyman.
- Stoppage time at bus stations is set for two minutes. No stopping in the middle of the road.
- A first aid kid must be available inside the bus in case of emergencies.
- Tickets should be issued to passengers mandatorily.