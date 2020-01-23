GUWAHATI | City Mourns Fire Victims with Candlelight Vigil

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for the two children who died in a house fire in Wireless area in Guwahati, this afternoon.

According to reports, the fire broke out at one Tushar Goswami’s house near the BSNL office. The deceased children were identified as Ishan Goswami (4 years old) and Iban Goswami (7 years old).

A large crowd came together in front of Namghar path, not far from the scene of the fatal fire.

Those who knew the children who died are finding it hard to comprehend a time when they won’t feel heartbroken.

