Guwahati: City Police Conducts Raid at Builder Vikash Jain’s Residence in Kharghuli, 17 Held

By Pratidin Bureau

The Guwahati police on Friday night raided the residence of one Vikas Jain, a city-based builder on charges of hosting a party. Police also seized cocaine and other contrabands during its operation.

Police arrested seventeen people including Vikas Jain and registered a case against them at Latasil Police station.

Police said that the charges, if proved will indicate that the drugs consumption in the city is rampant with supply lines still existing despite the massive war against drugs by the Assam Police.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted in terms of the raid. He said, “Fights against drugs continue – @GuwahatiPol is now raiding a drugs party at Kharghuli. Operation is on Cocaine and different types of weed (ganja).”

