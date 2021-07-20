Guwahati: Class 12 Students Demand Uniform Evaluation Formula for Betterment Exam

Students of Class 12 who applied for Betterment Examination staged a protest in front of the AHSEC office, Guwahati seeking revision of the evaluation process. The students demanded a uniform formula for their evaluation.

The students who filled up their application for betterment examination will be provided with marks on the basis of the division they got during their first attempt of examination. For example, if a student secured 1st division, then 5% marks will be added to the total.

All such students are eligible to appear for the exam that is to be conducted by Education Department for improvement and dissatisfied students.

Several student bodies in the state are up in arms against the evaluation strategy for board exams, even as education minister Ranoj Pegu offered to talk with them.

The students demanded a ‘Uniform Evaluation Formula’ and also added that the formula should be developed for the betterment of class XII students and need to be improvised.

