Guwahati: CM Sarma Announces Several Developmental Work of Basistha Ashram

By Pratidin Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government has taken several project for the development of Basistha Ashram in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the central auditorium in Basistha. “The state government is planning to construct a bridge over Basistha River and a parking lot in the premises of the temple,” said CM Sarma.

He further informed that a master plan will be prepared for the parking place without affecting the existing shops in and around the temple so that it won’t harm their livelihood.

The guest house will be reconstructed and that every work will be completed in a very less span of time, the Chief Minister added.

It may be mentioned that, one Anupam Sarma is willing to do the work of the auditorium.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also inaugurated the Basistha Crematorium today during his visit to the ashram.

