Guwahati: CM Sarma Flags Off 4 Steel Catamaran Vessels At Pandu Port

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sarma
Source: Twitter/HBS

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on flagged off four catamaran vessels at Pandu Port in Guwahati namely MV Meghna, MV Sudershan, MV Padma and MV Indra.

Inaugurating the catamaran vessels at Pandu Port, CM Sarma said that the state government has planned to launch 10 vessels with a cost of Rs. 770 crores by taking a loan from World Bank. “These vessels are launched under a World Bank-funded project to transform quality of IWT services and integrate high quality passenger & vehicle ferry services into Assam’s wider transport network system,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that out of 4 vessels, 2 will ply over river Brahmaputra at Majuli & 1 each between Guwahati and North Guwahati & Uzanbazar-Umananda.

Related News

2 Manipur MLAs Join BJP

Guwahati: 1 Dead In Tragic Road Accident Near ISBT

Assam: Fully Vaccinated Passengers Exempted from Mandatory…

AAMSU Holds Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Assam’s…

Sarma
Source: Twitter/HBS

The catamaran vessels have the capacity to carry 100 passengers and 50 motorcycles per vessel. The safety features of steel catamaran vessels are it is more stable, the marine engines provide better manoeuvrability. The GPS enabled vessels are easy to track and it is equipped with fire extinguishers and alarms.

The Chief Minister also launched an e-ticketing system for the Umananda ferry service. “Two new ferries will be operational between Guwahati and North Guwahati. People will now be able to book tickets online if one wants to travel between Guwahati and Umananda. E-ticketing system will also be launched between Guwahati and North Guwahati,” CM Sarma said.

You might also like
Top Stories

Rain dampens Diwali celebrations

Top Stories

PM Modi Dials Sonowal, Assures Centre’s Support To Quake-Hit Assam

National

TMC leaders change DPs post violence

Top Stories

Here’s All You Need to Know Before Boarding a Bus

Top Stories

Strict compliance of COVID-19 rules to be ensured: CM Sonowal

Top Stories

Chirang: Ammunition, Ivory Seized, Ex-NDFB Ultra Held