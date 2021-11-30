Guwahati: CM Sarma Hands Appointment To Education Department Posts At Kalakshetra

Saying that colleges that did not go for ‘NAAC’ assessment, will have their funding reduced, CM Sarma said, “Funding would be reduced by 40 to 50 percent”.

The chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was at Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Monday where he gave away appointment letters to teachers and applicants to various posts in the education department. The event was held at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium.

The CM gave away appointment letters to 723 candidates to the education department. This appointment was under the Directorate of Higher Education and Secondary Education.

Among the 723 candidates, 130 were appointed as college assistant professors. 16 were appointed to the third grade of high school on compassionate grounds. While another 560 candidates were given appointments through provincialization.

Along with CM Sarma, who was the chief guest, education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu and academic advisor Dr. Noni Gopal Mahanta.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma took the opportunity to thank the education department. He said, “I had given appointment to 113 professors on October 20. Today another 130 assistant professors will be given appointment. Remaining appointments to college professor posts will be given soon”.

Assuring that 22,000 appointments to the education department will be given before May 10, the CM said, “More than 3 lakh appointments will be given in the upcoming year. In the coming days, four-year degree courses will be started. We are trying to start the process by January”.

He further said, “In the five years we have been able to establish many colleges. We are trying to make Assam one of the five best states in the country. We have to take the colleges to NAAC by 2022”, adding, “By the coming month of February, functions can take place in all schools”.

Calling for better students from Assam the CM then said that all teachers have to reach school in time. He also asked teachers to focus on making better human beings out of children. They should also find more and more ways to take us forward, he added.

Saying that more than 1500-2000 posts were vacant in provincial colleges, he asked the education department to ensure that the posts are filled soon. The CM further promised 700 higher secondary schools in the state in the coming year.

He further informed about the decision to make a four-year graduation course, notification regarding which will be out in the coming days, he said. He further informed that standards 11 and 12 will be removed from colleges.

Saying that colleges that did not go for ‘NAAC’ assessment, will have their funding reduced, CM Sarma said, “Funding would be reduced by 40 to 50 percent”.

Lastly, while ending his speech, the CM mentioned that his government was preparing and moving towards the implementation of the new education policy.

