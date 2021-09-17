Guwahati: CM Sarma Inaugurates 5 Ships at Lachit Ghat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated five ships at Lachit Ghat in Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati. The chief minister inaugurated 2 rescue ships and three passenger ships.

These ships will be plied from Guwahati to Kuruwa, Nimatighat to Kamalabari and another one to Dhubri under Inland Water Transport.

The rescue ships will provide service in Guwahati and Majuli.

The newly inaugurated ships are- MV Sonai, MV Lohit, MV Pratima, SDB Vikrant and SDB Vishal.

Inaugurating the ships, CM Sarma said that the state government will buy another 5 Ro-pax ships and will provide financial assistance of Rs. 90 crore for double engine ferries. He further said that fitness exam of the ferries will also be conducted.

He further stated that there are enough employees at IWT and all should work sincerely to develop the water transport adding that the repairing works of the ferries will be carried out at Pandu.

