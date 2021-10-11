Guwahati: CM Sarma Launches Basic Life Support Ambulance Service

Basic Life Support Ambulance service has been launched in Koinadhara of Guwahati’s Basistha, Assam on Monday night.

According to sources, the ambulance will be there at a distance of 60 kilometres away from the national highway for the medical services.

At a first instance, three ambulances have been launched on Monday.

The Basic Life Support Ambulance Service has been launched by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This ambulance service will be helpful for people who have met with accidents on national highways.