Guwahati: CM Sarma Launches Basic Life Support Ambulance Service

AssamHealthTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Basic Life Support

Basic Life Support Ambulance service has been launched in Koinadhara of Guwahati’s Basistha, Assam on Monday night.

According to sources, the ambulance will be there at a distance of 60 kilometres away from the national highway for the medical services.

At a first instance, three ambulances have been launched on Monday.

Related News

Ferry Swept Away In Brahmaputra After Mechanical Glitch

Vishal Mega Mart Shut Down In Biswanath Until Further Notice

International Sound Designer From Assam Launches Indie Film…

Minor Reshuffle In Assam Police, Majuli Gets New DC

The Basic Life Support Ambulance Service has been launched by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This ambulance service will be helpful for people who have met with accidents on national highways.

You might also like
Assam

Zubeen reaches Guwahati

Assam

Police Arrests Man Behind Suicide Bomb Attack On Ranjit Deka’s House

Assam

APSC investigation comes to an end

Assam

New state-of-the-art nursing school inaugurated in Numaligarh

National

COVID19: 50 NDRF personnel deployed during Cyclone Amphan test positive

Assam

Tragic! A Family wiped out in ‘Accident’…