Guwahati: CM Sarma Takes Stock of Drive Against Drunken Driving

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday night visited the streets of Guwahati to take stock of the drive carried out by the Guwahati police against drunken driving.

The Chief Minister visited Ganeshguri, Bhangagarh, Ulubari, Guwahati Club, Chandmari, Zoo Road to take stock of the drive against drunken driving.

He also instructed the police and administration to launch drive in various picnic spots in Guwahati and other parts of the state especially the drivers should be examined, he said.

He instructed that if any drivers are found to be drunken, the picnickers need to be sent to the spot with another driver.

“The drive against drunken driving has been launched so that no people should meet with the accident this year,” the chief minister said.

He also visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to take stock of the accident situation but he noticed an other side of the picture. No accident cases have been registered till his visit to the hospital. “I visit GMCH every year on December 31 and noticed several cases of accidents on New Year but this year the scenario is different. The hospital has not registered any case till my presence in the hospital,” he said.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: At least 12 Killed at a Stampede in Vaishno Devi Shrine