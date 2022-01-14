Guwahati: CM Sarma Visits Covid Care Centre At Sarusajai, Assures State Ready For Any Emergency

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited the Covid Care Centre and Sarusajai Stadium to review the situation.

The chief minister was accompanied by Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Principal, Health Principal Secretary, MD NHM Assam among other officials.

The CM said that he took stock of the situation and asked them to provide the best possible care to the 190 patients getting treatment.

CM Sarma also said that the state had ramped up the capacity and was ready to face any emergency situation. He wrote on Twitter, “Visited 560-bed Covid Care Centre, Sarusajai Stadium & reviewed situation with Kamrup (M) DC, GMCH Principal, Health Principal Secy, NHM Assam MD & other officers. Asked them to provide best possible care to 190 inmates. We’ve ramped up our capacity & ready to face any exigency”.

