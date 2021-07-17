Guwahati: Congress Stage Protest Over Fuel Price Hike

The Congress has staged a protest in front of Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati against the price rise of essential commodities and hike in the price of petrol and diesel.

The police have tried to stop the protestors from taking out a rally but the agitators move out from Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati by overcoming the barrier imposed by the police.

The police apprehended APCC President Ripun Bora, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Gaurav Gogoi, and other leaders of the party.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Bharat Narah, Rakibul Hussain, Abdul Rashid Mandal, Zakir Hussain Sikdar, Asif Mohammad Nazar, and Abdur Rahim Ahmed have also been apprehended by police during the protest.

The protestors have also distributed flowers and sweets amongst the bike riders for the unprecedented success of BJP in hiking the fuel price which touched Rs. 100 per litre in most of the places.

