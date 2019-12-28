Guwahati Consumes 1.36 Crore Litres of Liquor in 2019

The liquor consumption in Guwahati has increased by around 20 percent. As per data, this year from 1 January 2019 to November, the people in Guwahati consumed a total of 1.36 crore liters of liquor including IMFL – 76.27 lakh liters and beer – 59.69 liters.

The source revealed that there is around a 20 percent increase in the consumption of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and around 50 percent increase in beer consumption.

It has been reported that due to the increase in liquor consumption in the city, the revenue collection by the excise department has increased by 31 percent. The report quoted a source in the excise department as saying: “There is an increase of 31% in the excise revenue from Guwahati.”

However, it has been reported that due to the closure of wine shops in the city in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, the excise department incurred a loss of around Rs 5 crore.