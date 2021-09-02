Guwahati: Cousin Admits To Killing Dimple Kumawat

In a latest development in Dimple Kumawat murder case, cousin of the deceased, Ashish Gupta on Thursday admitted to the brutal killing of the 13-year-old minor. Earlier today, three suspects were arrested by Guwahati Police.

The other two arrestees include Ashish’s friend and a tenant of their rented house. The three detainees are currently lodged in Latasil police station.

Yesterday, approximately during the time of the murder, her father said that he had called Dimple at around 11 am which was picked up by Ashish, and the latter informed that Dimple was in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, Kumawat will be cremated today.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.