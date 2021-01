The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) has been started from Friday. A total of 278 health workers will be vaccinated at MMCH.

Additional Superintendent of MMCH Anupal Kumar Sarma has been vaccinated first at MMCH. 100 health workers will be vaccinated today in the hospital.

A total of 10,676 health workers have been vaccinated so far in the state with 3091 beneficiaries receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, said National Health Mission (NHM).