Guwahati: COVID Count Crosses 1000-Mark During Second Wave

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

Crossing a grim milestone, Guwahati city on Monday reported 1153 fresh cases of coronavirus and eight fatalities.

The new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours where 451 tested positive through RT-PCR, while, 702 were confirmed infected with the virus through AG.

According to the state’s National Health Mission, a total of 6,934 active cases have been reported in the last ten days from April 17to 26 this year.

Further, as active cases of coronavirus cases crossed the 1000-mark today in the district of Kamrup Metropolitan, the office of the deputy commissioner declared the closure of all the educational institutions (both public and private) including hostels with effect from April 27 to May 11.

