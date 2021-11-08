Guwahati: Covid-19 Tally Of NPS International School Students Touch 16

Although 16 students have detected Covid-19 in Guwahati’s NPS International School, the Kamrup Metro district administration is yet to declare the school a micro-containment zone.

Amid the improving situation of Covid-19 in the state that led to the reopening of schools, at least sixteen students of an uptown private school in Guwahati have been infected with the deadly contagion.

As per sources of Pratidin Digital, as many as sixteen students living in the hostel of NPS International School detected the virus. After a student tested positive with Covid-19 and was admitted to a Guwahati Hospital, health department authorities tested at least 50 students of the school hostel and so far sixteen students have been found positive with the virus.

On Sunday, ten boarders tested positive, while, six tested positive for coronavirus today.

A source has also mentioned that the school authorities have not shared the information with guardians and other concerned officials risking the health of the students. The boarders who have tested negative for the virus are now returning to their homes.

It is suspected that more positive cases are likely to surface soon. The current situation has alarmed both parents and students, even though, the Kamrup Metro administration is yet to declare the school a micro-containment zone as per Covid-19 protocols issued by Assam Government.

The school situated near ISBT in Guwahati has nearly 1200 students of which 400 students are admitted to the school hostel.