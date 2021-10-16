Guwahati: Crime Branch Raid Against Gambling At Maple Oak Apartment

The Crime Branch raided against gambling in Guwahati on Saturday evening on an apartment of Maple Oak in the Navagraha area.

The gambling has been going on in the name of IPL for a very long time at the apartment of Maple Oak.

According to sources, the gambling was led by a man named Ajay Agarwal. The Crime Branch had launched a search operation today to find the man.

Currently, the accused Ajay Agarwal has been absconding. Three days ago, the Crime Branch had arrested three gamblers.

The operation against Ajay Agarwal was based on the confessions of the three arrested gamblers.

