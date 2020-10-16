Guwahati: Crime Branch Seizes 12K Liters Diesel, 4 Held

The Crime Branch in an operation launched against oil thief in different parts of Guwahati has seized 12000 liters of diesel on Thursday night. During the course of the operation, the team of Crime Branch police also seized an oil tanker and many drums loaded with oil.

The oil drums and the tanker has been seized from 1 No and 2 No Mathghoria area near Noonmati police station.

It may be mentioned that the oil smugglers were running the business for many days but the Noonmati police were silent on the issue although the entire racket runs near the police station itself.   

The Crime Branch police apprehended four oil thieves. However, the other members absconded before the police reached out to them.

