Guwahati Curfew Timing Likely to be Revised

The Kamrup (M) district administration is likely to revise the curfew timing in Guwahati as the COVID-19 situation slightly getting back to normal in the last few weeks. According to sources, there is a possibility that the curfew timing will be imposed from 6 pm and shops to remain open up to 5 PM.

However, inter-district travel may continue to be suspended until further orders.

Earlier, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta informed that the government has taken strict consideration of 5 districts which have shown an increase in daily Covid-19 cases. Notably, Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, and Nagaon are the 5 districts that have shown an increase in COVID cases. While Nagaon earlier had also reported for anomalies in vaccine availability.



“We will take all steps possible to curb the increase. But, if by 21 June the situation doesn’t improve then strict action will be taken like total lockdown “, said the Health Minister but the new SOP issued by the state government on Monday didn’t mention anything like imposing total lockdown in districts with highest number of cases of COVID-19. On June 14, Cachar reported the highest cases as it recorded 281 new cases, followed by 268 cases in Tinsukia, 266 in Dibrugarh, and 259 in Sonitpur. Nagaon reported 171 cases.

The revised SOP issued on Monday has the following ban:



1. Inter-District Movement banned till 22nd June,

2. Relaxation in Kamrup (M) – Curfew from 2:00 PM; Shops & Establishments to close down at 1:00 PM

3. Districts like, South Salamara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Charaideo have reported less than 400 daily cases.

4. Curfew in the above-mentioned districts will be from 5 PM to 5 AM.

ALSO READ: NIA Court Acquits Akhil Gogoi In Chabua Case



