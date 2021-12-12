Guwahati: Dead Body Of 1 Recovered In Hatigaon

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Dead Body
The body was reportedly found hanging inside a room in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati, raising suspicions of suicide, but the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

In a sensational incident on Sunday, the dead body of a youth was recovered from the Hatigaon area of Guwahati in Assam.

The deceased youth has been identified as one Rupjyoti Deka, a resident of Batadroba in Nagaon district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the deceased youth was reportedly the driver for Gulzar Hussain of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Minority Front.

Meanwhile, police are yet to comment on the cause of death which will be ascertained only after the post mortem report.

