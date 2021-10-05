Guwahati: DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika Arrested

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Tuesday arrested DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika has been arrested from his Hengrabari residence.

Hazarika was suspended on July by the Asam government for his numerous foreign trip since 2011 without obtaining prior permission from the government.

The officials of CM vigilance cell on Tuesday visited Hazarika’s residence at Hengrabari under the leadership of SP Rosy Kalita and arrested him.

A notification issued by the Home and Political Affairs Department said that senior IPS officer Rounak Ali Hazarika had flouted government guidelines on several occasions. “…The Governor of Assam, in exercise of powers conferred by the clauses of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Sri Hazarika under suspension with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

