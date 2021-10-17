Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrests 2 Drunk Women Driving At Midnight
Another case of drunk women driving in Guwahati was reported on Saturday night. The two drunk young women created a chaotic situation in Dispur Police Station.
According to sources, the two young drunk women were under police custody after the Traffic Police in Dispur caught them for a drink and drive case.
The two women allegedly came in a luxurious car in a drunk in alcoholic state and created a scene at the Dispur Police station.
The two drunk women came in a luxurious car bearing the registration number AR 01 N 1101 on Saturday night.
Currently, the two women are being kept in the Paanbazar Women Police Station after a health check-up at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).