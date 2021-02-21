Guwahati: Don Bosco School Declared Containment Zone

In view of detection of fresh COVID cases in two teachers of Don Bosco High School in Guwahati’s Panbazar, the entire school premises has been declared as containment zone for the next seven days i.e Feb 21-Feb 27.

According to an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified containment zone has been barred for the time period. Movement of unauthorized vehicles and individuals within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect.

Moreover, the teachers of the school have been directed to attend the school for COVID-19 test tomorrow. It was also announced that if any student suffers from COVID symptoms, authorities have advised to get themselves tested for the same as soon as possible.

The notification further stated that any violation will attract action under the provision of The “Assam COVID-19 Regulations 2020” and Disaster Management Act, 2005”, “The Epidemic Disease Act, 1897”, and other relevant laws of the nation.

Earlier today, a panic situation surfaced among students, parents and staff, after, two teachers of Don Bosco High School tested positive for COVID-19. They were identified as Pranita Gogoi and Mousumi Purkaystha.

Reportedly, the school authorities have tried to hide the matter from students and parents.