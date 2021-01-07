Guwahati: Drug Peddler Detained For 1 Year

In a recent development, Crime Branch nabbed a drug peddler in Guwahati on Thursday.

In this connection, the state Home and Political department have issued a detention order to the drug peddler L. Sangita Rani of Manipur’s West Imphal under Section 9 (f) of Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.

Rani was detained along with cash of 72 lakh rupees from her house in Paltan Bazar.

According to the notification, bail will not be given to the detained peddler for a year from the day (22/10/2020) of detention.

