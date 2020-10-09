Guwahati: Drugs Seized from Narengi, 1 Nabbed

A huge amount of drugs have been seized from Narengi area in Guwahati and arrested one drug peddler on Thursday night.

The Noonmati police and Chandmari police launched an operation against drugs after receiving information from internal source. Police seized the drugs and caught Sahidul Islam red-handed.

Police informed that Sahidul belongs from Panjabari and was associated with drugs smuggling in many areas in the city.

Police recovered 128 grams of drugs from Sahidul along with a scooty and a mobile phone. He was arrested while selling drugs in Narengi.