Guwahati: Drugs Worth 20 Lakh Seized In ISBT

By Pratidin Bureau
Based on specific information received, the Crime branch along with Gorchuk police seized a large amount of illegal drugs from a bus on Tuesday at Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati’s Lakhra.

According to sources, the drugs, which are worth around 20 lakh, were brought to Guwahati from Karimganj’s Badarpur in a bus bearing registration number ‘AS 01C 5456’. About 400 grams of drugs were seized during the operation.

The driver of the bus who was identified as one Sahabuddin Qazi was detained for questioning in the case.

