Guwahati: Drunk Rider Attacks On-Duty Cop

In a shocking incident near Ganesh Mandir in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on Friday, a scooty rider attacked an on-duty police officer.

The youth, in an inebriated condition, struck an on-duty officer while being searched as part of a routine operation. He reportedly even attacked female police officers.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been detained and taken to ‘DJ Locker’ as advertised by Assam Police in a widely shared meme on social media, urging the people to refrain from driving in a drunken state.

The decision was taken as part of a directive from the Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a bid to curb road accidents. The public reportedly has also largely followed the CM’s directives.

The operation is being led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta in front of Hotel Taj Vivanta in Guwahati.

