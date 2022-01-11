Guwahati: Drunk Youth Attacks Cop, Vandalizes Vehicle In Basistha

In a shocking incident on Tuesday in the city’s Basistha area, a youth caused a ruckus on the streets in an inebriated condition. The youth also allegedly vandalized a police vehicle.

The youth, identified as Suren Bora, attacked the Basistha Police’s vehicle number 112 and vandalized it. He was reportedly in a drunken state.

After causing damage to the vehicle, the drunken youth also attacked the on-duty police officer.

The incident took place in lane number 13 in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

