Guwahati: Dry Day Declared On Dashami

A dry day has been announced in Guwahati on Dashami (Friday).

This was announced by the Assam Excise Department today.

All bars and wine shops in the Kamrup Metropolitian district will be closed tomorrow due to the Dashami celebrations.

On the same day, all foreign and country liquor warehouses /IMFL ‘OFF’ /’ON’ CLUB ‘ON’, retail country liquor sellers, and commercial establishments that deal with the selling of liquor must close.

Any violation of such order, in any form, is taken strict action under Excise Law.