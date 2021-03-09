Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: Dumper Truck Falls Off Bridge, Driver Dead

By Pratidin Bureau
0

In a sensational incident, a speeding dumper truck bearing registration number ‘AS 14C 4770’ lost control at Jalukbari flyover and plunged down falling atop a parked city bus in Guwahati.

As per reports, the dumper truck was travelling towards Khanapara from Amingaon today morning. While the driver, identified as one Kismat Ali (24), was killed on the spot, the handyman was left critically injured. He was rushed to GMCH soon after by police.

Fortunately, the city bus was empty or it could have been much worse, considering the severity of the incident.

