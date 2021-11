Deputy Director of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Arupjyoti Bhuyan, has been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Bhuyan was caught red-handed while trying to collect the tainted money from a shop named ‘Lalit Hardware and Sanitary’ located in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon area.

As per sources, he took the bribe money in the name of cattle transportation.

Kokrajhar police and Anti-Corruption cell jointly laid a trap and successfully nabbed the accused.