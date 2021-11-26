Guwahati: Enforcement Drive Against Pending Taxes of Vehicles from Dec 1

The Kamrup (M) District Transport Office (DTO) will carry out a special enforcement drive against vehicles that missed paying taxes in Guwahati from December 1.

The enforcement drive will be carried out against the private and public vehicles that failed to pay pending taxes within the stipulated deadline.

According to an official of DTO, Kamrup (M), the road taxes against the vehicles which are registered in Kamrup Metro will be looked after.

The department also asked the private and public vehicles to pay the taxes within the stipulated time or else heavy fines will be imposed against the vehicles.

