Guwahati: Eviction Drive Conducted By GMC Beltola

An eviction drive was conducted by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday against street vendors illegally occupying sidewalks.

The drive was conducted at the Survey area in Beltola in Assam’s Guwahati. The GMC reportedly conducted the drive with help from the Dispur police.

Fines were imposed on the perpetrators by the civic body during the eviction drive and they also seized the sellable products from those street vendors and stalls that were illegally occupying the sidewalks in the area.

Notably, the GMC has been maintaining strict vigilance around the city with several actions taken over the past few days.

