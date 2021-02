Guwahati Police on Saturday landed a prize catch by seizing counterfeit currency notes worth Rs. 7.50 lakhs and arrested an accused in this connection.

Fifteen bundles of fake currency notes in Rs. 500 denomination were recovered from the accused Viki Ahmed.

30-year-old Ahmed who belongs from Goreshwar, was carrying the fake notes from Siliguri, West Bengal to Dhupdhara in Goalpara.

While in transit, Ahmed was arrested from Khanapara.