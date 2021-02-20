Guwahati: Fake Notes Worth Rs. 7.5 Lakh Seized

A group of Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday recovered FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes) worth 7. 50 lakhs and arrested an accused in this connection from Guwahati’s Kamakhya railway station.

The police have recovered the fake currency notes from a man identified as Manish Marya from No. 2 platform of the station.

The accused has been caught by the police when he was on his way from Nagaon to Mumbai.

A case has been registered regarding the incident. Further investigation is being conducted.