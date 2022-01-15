Guwahati: Ferry Services To North Guwahati Suspended Amid Thick Fog

Pratidin Bureau
Pilgrims who planned to visit temples on the first day of ‘Magh’ were left disappointed as the ferry services from Guwahati to North Guwahati were suspended on Saturday amid heavy fog.

Layers of thick fog in the morning of Saturday prompted authorities to suspend ferry services to north Guwahati leaving pilgrims and people, who planned to visit the various temples in that part of the city, frustrated.

The people of the state celebrated Bihu on the occasion of the harvest season and to mark new beginnings, had plans to visit the various temples situated in that part of the city. Their commuting options were limited though as authorities had to take the decision to suspend ferry services.

Meanwhile, authorities further informed that the ferry services will remain suspended until the weather cleared up.

