Guwahati: Fire At Pet Store Leaves 3 Dogs, 3 Rabbits Dead

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
guwahati
Representative Image

In a tragic incident, three dogs and three rabbits were killed in a fire that broke out at a pet store in Guwahati’s Bora service area late Monday.

Fire tenders reached the spot but couldn’t save the animals, however, they were able to douse the unprecedented fire.

As per a report, the fire is suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit.

Related News

Kaziranga Flood Kills At least 24 Animals

Gauhati University Degree 4th Sem Exam to be Held from…

South Salmara: Huge Amount of Drugs Seized, 1 Arrested

Journalist Arrested In Jharkhand For Clearing Forest Land To…

Pet lovers have expressed shock over the incident and said that the animals shouldn’t have been left alone at night without any supervision.

You might also like
Health

COVID-19: 636 discharged cases in Assam today

Assam

2 NDFB militants killed in Kokrajhar

Assam

Jorhat Central Jail To Be Preserved As Heritage Site

Top Stories

Anurag Kashyap Summoned In Alleged Rape Case

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: 24 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Including 3 Athletes

Top Stories

Guwahati Returning to Life | IN PICS