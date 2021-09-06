Guwahati: Fire At Pet Store Leaves 3 Dogs, 3 Rabbits Dead

In a tragic incident, three dogs and three rabbits were killed in a fire that broke out at a pet store in Guwahati’s Bora service area late Monday.

Fire tenders reached the spot but couldn’t save the animals, however, they were able to douse the unprecedented fire.

As per a report, the fire is suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit.

Pet lovers have expressed shock over the incident and said that the animals shouldn’t have been left alone at night without any supervision.