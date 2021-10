Amid heavy downpour across Guwahati on Tuesday, a tragic incident has occurred that led to the death of a woman due to electrocution in Pandu.

The flash floods led to waterlogging inside her residence. The inverter was also submerged that caused the electrocution of one Mehendi Baruah.

Soon after the incident, the lady was admitted to the hospital and was declared dead later on.

The entire city has been lashed with flash floods caused by incessant rains since today afternoon.