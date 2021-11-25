Guwahati: Food & Civil Supplies Dept Carries Out Inspection at Beltola Bazar

The Assam Food and Civil Supplies department has carried out an inspection at Beltola Bazar in Guwahati on Thursday. The inspection has been carried out at the vegetable shops.

The food and civil supplies department has also fixed the rate of vegetables, onion and potatoes. “No fines have been imposed on the vegetable vendors today. We have inspected quality and price of the vegetables and also fixed the prices of some items. If we found any discrepancies, we will take action against them from tomorrow,” said an official of the department.

The department has fixed the price of onion at Rs. 45, potato at Rs. 25, cauliflower, cabbage at Rs. 30, tomato at Rs. 60 at Beltola Bazar in Guwahati.

If the vendors charge high rate than the fixed amount, they will be imposed heavy penalty. The department has also instructed to hang a board with the rates of the items or else the trade license will be cancelled.

