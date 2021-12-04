Guwahati: Businessman & Founder Member Of Mind India Dies By Suicide

Renowned Guwahati hotelier and founder member of Mind India, a mental health & research institute, Abhijit Goswami have allegedly died by suicide on Saturday morning.

Popularly known as Shanku Da, the owner of Alankar Hotel was found hanging in his bedroom at his Chandmari residence.

The 61-year-old businessman was the son of late Kamala Kanta Goswami and son-in-law of businessman Phani Sharma.

He is survived by his wife, prominent psychologist Sangeeta Goswami and his two daughters.

Goswami was a trained life skills coach and a social entrepreneur. Reportedly, he was cremated later afternoon today.

Besides, being the founder member of Mind India, he was also the general secretary of the institute that is co-operated by his wife.

His wife was in London during the time of his demise and is on her way to Guwahati.