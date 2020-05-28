Guwahati: Four Areas Withdrawn from Containment Zone

The Kamrup (M) district administration has withdrawn the containment zone of four areas in the city on Thursday as no new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected from the areas. The areas in which the containment zones have been withdrawn are Kumarpara, Santipur Pubali Path, Fatasil G.S. Colony, and Panbazaar Railway Colony.

All the four areas were declared as containment zone on May 14 after COVID-19 positive patients have been detected from the places.

However, the residents of the areas have been instructed to follow the protocols to prevent any further spread of the disease.