Guwahati: Four New Areas Declared Containment Zones

The Kamrup Metro district administration has declared four new areas in Guwahati as Containment Zone after Covid-19 positive patients detected from the areas.

The containment zone has come into effect from June 11 until further order. The areas are Kushal Nagar, Bamunimaidam, Birubari, Athgaon Pukhuri Par, and Barsapara.

As per the order of the administration, any movement of any unauthorized individual or vehicle within the notified area is prohibited.

The notice further reads as, “Any violation of this order will attract action under the provisions of The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, The Disaster Management Act-2005, The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and other relevant laws of the nation.”

