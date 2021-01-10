Guwahati: Free Pink Bus Service For Women, Senior Citizens

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off 25 ‘Pink Buses’ on Saturday to provide free transport service to women and senior citizens to travel within Guwahati city.

The ‘Pink Bus’, which has been launched under the ‘Bhraman Sarathi’ scheme, is a free, dedicated bus service for women and senior citizens launched by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

CM Sonowal also appealed to all passengers for taking care of the buses. “The new bus service of the ASTC will provide a new dimension to the state government’s welfare measures in the new year,” he added.

Inaugurating 25 Pink Buses for women and senior citizens in Guwahati. Watch in the link below.https://t.co/kGyh1YvJVK — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 9, 2021

The new bus service will run in five routes covered from Khanapara-Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Forest Gate-Jalukbari via Chandmari, Basistha Mandir-Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Khanapara-Jalukbari via NH/ ISBT and Game Village/ Bhetapara-Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar.

Sonowal also praised Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and all ASTC employees for their dedicated service during the pandemic period.

Speaking on the occasion, Patowary said that his department introduced this bus service for women and senior citizens as per the direction of the chief minister to make their travel safe and comfortable.