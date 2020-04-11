GUWAHATI: Fresh Chicken at your Doorstep | HURRY

The Kamrup Metropolitan District administration has made arrangements for sale and distribution of Chicken (Broiler) to the residents of Guwahati City with effect from April 11 (Saturday).

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Office, Kamrup Metropolitan District have assigned 35 vendors for this move. This arrangement to be continued until the relaxation of the Lockdown period.

The vendors permitted will collect live birds from their own sources and will sell within the wards notified against their name by following the below mentioned conditions:

1. Only fresh and quality meat will be sold. Any complaint about sell of poor quality of Meat will attract penal action.

2. Slaughtering must be proper and scientific.

3. Strict Meat hygiene must be maintained.

4. Maintenance of cold chain is must.

5. Proper packaging in case of dressed chicken will have to be maintained.

6. Personal hygiene and sanitary conditions must be maintained during sell.

7. Only door to door delivery will be allowed. Sell of Meat from shop/ market will not be allowed.

8. Vendors will sell Chicken only at the rate fixed by the Administration. The rate for live birds has been fixed at Rs. 150 per kg and Dressed Chicken is Rs. 220 per kg.

9. The Vendors will ensure that COVID-19 protocol is maintained strictly during entire process.

10. The entire process will be monitored by the team constituted by Guwahati Municipal Corporation and District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Kamrup Metropolitan District and in case of any default in the process responsibility will be fixed on the officials’ entrust rate with the responsibility.