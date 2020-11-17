Guwahati: Gandhi Mandap to ‘Go Blue’ on Nov 20

The Gandhi Mandap of Guwahati will go blue on November 20 along with other iconic buildings of India and the world keeping in solidarity with the child rights and the impact of COVID-19 on children’s lives, said UNICEF, Assam.

The other places which will go blue on November 20 as part of the ‘Go Blue’ campaign are Rashtrapati Bhawan, Qutub Minar, India Gate and the Gateway of India among others.

The UNICEF and GMDA have come together to turn the Gandhi Mandap Blue as part of the campaign. The UNICEF also held a meeting with GMDA CEO Umandnada Doley, IAS, who is keen to join Guwahati with the rest of the Nation in celebrating the #GoBlue campaign.

A monument which will turn Blue on November 20 as part of ‘Go Blue’ campaign

Assam Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya along with GMDA CEO will participate in the campaign at Gandhi Mandap at 5 pm on November 20 and will ceremonially switch on the ‘Go Blue’ campaign.

Gateway of India will also turn blue on Go Blue campaign

Children from different districts of Assam will be joining the Minister and CEO and will present their manifesto on this occasion.

