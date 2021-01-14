Guwahati: Gang Of Thieves Arrested

Hatigaon Police on Thursday arrested seven dacoits from different parts of the country in connection to a robbery case that took place on December 31 at Vishnujyoti Path in Guwahati.

During an operation carried out by Hatigaon Police, the police team seized a huge number of arms and ammunition including a 7.62 pistol recovered from Deepor Bill along with cash rupees of 2 lakh 56 thousand.

As per reports, the arrested thieves have been identified as Suren Basumtari, Biju Basumtari, Ramchandra Nath, Rekchan Chowdhury, Aditya Tiwari, Sandeep Singh, Vikram Sarkar.

Aditya Tiwari was arrested in Bihar by a group of seven police officers of Hatigaon station who went to Bihar in search of him.

Furthermore, police arrested Vikram Sarkar from Dhubri and Sandeep Singh from Basishtha.