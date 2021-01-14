Guwahati: Gang Of Thieves Arrested

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
115

Hatigaon Police on Thursday arrested seven dacoits from different parts of the country in connection to a robbery case that took place on December 31 at Vishnujyoti Path in Guwahati.

During an operation carried out by Hatigaon Police, the police team seized a huge number of arms and ammunition including a 7.62 pistol recovered from Deepor Bill along with cash rupees of 2 lakh 56 thousand.

As per reports, the arrested thieves have been identified as Suren Basumtari, Biju Basumtari, Ramchandra Nath, Rekchan Chowdhury, Aditya Tiwari, Sandeep Singh, Vikram Sarkar.

Related News

PM Modi To Address Startup India International Summit

Assam: Polytechnic Exam Dates Announced

Nepal Foreign Minister On 3-Day Visit To India

51st IFFI To Pay Homage To 28 Cinema Stalwarts

Aditya Tiwari was arrested in Bihar by a group of seven police officers of Hatigaon station who went to Bihar in search of him.

Furthermore, police arrested Vikram Sarkar from Dhubri and Sandeep Singh from Basishtha.

You might also like
Sports

PBL 4 : Saina Nehwal loses to Beiwen Zhang

Regional

Final NRC publication date uncertain

National

Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital

Regional

Assam Dairy Farmers Stage Protest Against Govt.

Regional

Singer Rajib Sadiya attacked

National

Delhi Government To Pay Class 12 Exam Fee to CBSE

Comments
Loading...