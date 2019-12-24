Guwahati gears up for Christmas celebration amid anti-C(A)A protest

Amid the anti-C (A)A protest across Assam along with the country, with the countdown for New Year and Christmas beginning, Guwahati is getting ready to embrace the celebrations.

The city is decked up in twinkling lights and decorations adorning its buildings and streets. The streets of the main cities of the state along with Guwahati are exhibiting an array of Christmas items in decorated shops and makeshift kiosks, especially put up for the festive season.

Shopkeepers are also doing their best to ensure maximum footfall. Special shops for Christmas are selling Santa Claus masks, small Santa figurines, dolls, Christmas tree, stars of different sizes and Santa costumes.

Various pre-Christmas programmes are also being organised in the run-up to the festival in different parts of the city.